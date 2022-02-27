Is Call the Midwife new tonight on BBC One? Early season 12 hopes

Is Call the Midwife new tonight over on BBC One? Are we going to have a chance to dive a little bit more into Nonnatus House? There’s a lot of stuff that’s well-worth getting into here and we’re happy to break a lot of that down.

Let us start, though, with where things stand at this current moment in time: There is, unfortunately, no new episode coming on the network. The reason for that is fairly clear: Last week was the finale! The BBC planned things out in advance here to conclude the season with a huge, emotional event that put the lives of many core characters in jeopardy. We recognize fully that Call the Midwife has emotionally devastated many of us with their finales before and in theory, they could have easily done that again here. However, that didn’t quite happen. Dr. Turner is still alive, and the same goes for Sister Julienne. We saw Nurse Crane return close to the end of the episode, and Helen George should be back, pending some last-minute announcement. She was on maternity leave for most of the end of season 11.

Here’s the good news: We know a lot more great stuff is coming! Call the Midwife was already renewed for a season 12, and the plan for now suggests that we’re also going to be getting a Christmas Special later this year, as well. This is a show very much about tradition for a lot of people out there, and the intention seems to be to keep that going for a little while longer.

In the end, let’s just hope for some more beautiful, heartfelt stories featuring mothers in need and the midwives/sisters doing what they can to help them. This is a show that knows what it is; it doesn’t need to change much because of that.

