Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 4: Who is Tatiana? A refresher

Who is Tatiana on Power Book IV: Force? For the second time this season, the show opted to dive back into the show’s lore this time around.

Let’s begin here by noting how she ended up getting back in the world: Liliana. This character just so happened to have Tatiana’s drugs, and how she retrieved them ended up being a pretty important sticking point as Liliana was kidnapped halfway through the episode. Tommy eventually rescued her and took out some of her captors, and then later on took out Tatiana and plenty of her other stooges.

For those who don’t remember, Tatiana had a romantic relationship with Milan, who was one of the central crime bosses back in the third season of Power. He was eventually betrayed by Tommy and then later killed; meanwhile, Milan also worked for Jason, who became a central figure later on in the series. Much of Jason’s empire has ties to Chicago already, which helps it make more sense why so many men were already in the Windy City. Jason was responsible for killing Alicia Jimenez, and there were a lot of theories that Liliana’s drugs were tied to the Jimenez cartel. So much of this stuff was connected big-time.

Given that Milan and Jason are both dead, the question now becomes who is going to go after Tommy at this point. Someone will certainly try to avenge Tatiana, but we also wonder if all of this was tied up a little too fast. The show brought back another familiar face from Power, only to kill them off in the same episode! It was certainly a little stunning, to say the least.

