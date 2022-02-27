Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Take Me Home’

Do you find yourself interested in Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 5? One thing we know already is pretty darn simple: There are more problems ahead for Tommy Egan. Some of them could be in the present; meanwhile, some others could be tied to his past — and that of Liliana.

Is it possible that she’s going to be forced to leave the city? That’s at least one thing to be concerned about. Of course, that’s without even thinking of some of the problems that are there amidst the battle between the Flynn family and the CBI.

To get a few more details all about the story coming up, remember to also check out the full Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

Tommy is offered a solution from an unlikely source that may be the answer to his troubles. Intrigued, Tommy is informed he must first address a problem threatening the new venture before it begins.

We’re at a point in the season now where things are bound to get crazier every single step of the way — we’re getting to know a lot of great characters and beyond that, starting to understand what makes a lot of them tick. Tommy Egan’s endgame still seems to be finding a way to make as much money as possible, but doing that (and not putting an even bigger target on his back) is not going to be easy.

The title for this episode is “Take Me Home” … but who is going to be heading home here?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 5?

