Is LaMonica Garrett leaving 1883 after the events of the season 1 finale, and have we reached the end of the road for Thomas? It’s certainly a fair question to wonder, at least based on how the story of that character ended up.

The good news is that Thomas is alive; not only that, but he and Noemi both made it to Oregon in the flash-forward. They have a chance at a legitimate future now and a happy ending that wasn’t quite afforded to everyone else within this world. Alas, the downside of this is that Thomas and Margaret are seemingly each back in Montana. The Dutton family is still the main focus of this universe and we imagine that season 2 will be more about how they establish the ranch and keep that going in the early years. If Thomas is going to be a part of it, he’d have to travel back — otherwise, his whole storyline in Oregon would be separate from everything else that is going on.

Speaking via TV Insider, Garrett himself admitted that he doesn’t quite know if he is continuing on with the show yet, and that this could be a conversation for another time:

Monday, me and my team are going to get together and after the dust settles from the finale, we’re going to see what Paramount is saying and what’s going to happen. I’m not too sure. I haven’t heard anything. Everything was just focused on leading up to this finale. I’d love to be a part of it.

Hopefully, we’ll find out more in terms of Thomas’ future over the next few weeks — he’s such a fantastic character that he’d certainly be missed! Of course, Garrett could also move on to other projects after this. He’s got a larger profile, after all, than ever before.

Related – Is Sam Elliott also leaving 1883 following the events of the finale?

What do you think the future holds for LaMonica Garrett as Thomas within the world of 1883?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates that we’ve got coming your way. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







