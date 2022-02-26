Killing Eve season 4 video: Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh remember the dead

As we prepare for the big launch of Killing Eve season 4 tomorrow on BBC America, we have to also be prepared for more death. After all, we’ve seen that happen so many times already on the show!

So how many people have we lost over the past three seasons? It’s enough for us to have the full video below, one where we tribute many different people who have not made it to the other side in this story. There are a number of familiar faces in here, plus some great commentary from both Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh.

Watch our Killing Eve season 3 finale review below! Take a look to get some more thoughts on what happened with Eve and Villanelle back when the last episode aired. We’ll have a review for the premiere tomorrow, so SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other updates.

It probably goes without saying that more characters are going to die within the final season, largely because this is something we’ve seen play out on a number of different occasions already. Villanelle is a dangerous, unpredictable assassin, and we know already that she could take out just about anyone before the story comes to a close. Meanwhile, if Eve is determined to take out the Twelve, we have to imagine that she will work to do what she deems is necessary.

All in all, we’re anticipating these final episodes will be somehow violent, meaningful, and funny all at the same time. Isn’t that the very nature of this show in a nutshell? We tend to think so.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Killing Eve right now

What do you most want to see on Killing Eve season 4 when it premieres tomorrow?

Is there one specific character you’re going to miss the most? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back around to 100% ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: BBC America.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







