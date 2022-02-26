This Is Us season 6: Mandy Moore, cast celebrate 100 episodes! (photo)

While there are a lot of sad, emotional things happening within This Is Us season 6, there are some fun things going on behind the scenes!

If you look above, you can see much of the cast in Milo Ventimiglia, Niles Fitch, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan, Chrissy Metz, Jon Huertas, Sterling K. Brown, Caitlin Thompson, Mandy Moore, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, and Chris Geere all at the 100th episode that took place this week in Los Angeles. (For those wondering, not every main cast member was present for this particular image — it’s also funny to see different versions of the Big Three in the same picture.)

New This Is Us video! Take a look below if you want to watch more of what we had to say on this past episode of the series. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you missing them.

So what’s going to be in the 100th episode when it airs a little bit later this season? That hasn’t been announced as of yet, but we’d assume that it’s going to be huge. We’d love for this to be one of the first episodes primarily set in the future, given that this would allow the show to pay off some of its long-simmering mysteries. We still don’t know if Miguel and Kate are alive in that timeline, just as there are some other characters who could turn up.

Then, of course, there’s also the timeline beyond that with an older Jack Damon and his sister Hailey that we’ve seen here and there. It’s obvious that there are a lot of great things set up on the show at this point, and we’ll just have to wait and see if there’s enough time for the writers to pay all of these off.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the rest of This Is Us season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







