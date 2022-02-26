Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 swapping showrunners

As Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 is entering its home stretch, it is also changing out showrunners behind the scenes.

According to a new report from Deadline, Empire alum Ilene Chaiken is departing the position after being part of the show the past fourteen months. Meanwhile, Barry O’Brien (a co-executive producer who joined this past November) is moving into the past. This is technically the third showrunner we’ve seen Organized Crime have, as Matt Olmstead was originally the chief person involved behind the scenes. Chaiken deserves a ton of credit for formulating the world and format of this show, which is different than every other part of the franchise in that the stories are told in the form of larger arcs.

In a statement, here is what executive producer Dick Wolf had to say on Ilene’s exit:

“Ilene did a terrific job launching the series and is a gifted writer … She leaves the show in good hands and we are incredibly grateful for her contributions.”

The showrunner change will not alter production on the remainder of this season. While there is no official season 3 renewal as of yet for Organized Crime, we are considering it at this point to be a foregone conclusion. It’s hard to imagine any scenario where the show is not brought back for more, largely because the flagship Law & Order was just brought back and NBC is looking to turn Thursday night into a block similar to what they’ve got with One Chicago over on Wednesdays.

The next episode of Organized Crime is going to continue along the main story that we’ve seen for the bulk of the past few episodes — of course, that’s a reference to the series of showdowns between Stabler and Richard Wheatley. You can find out more about that over at the link here.

What do you think about Law & Order: Organized Crime swapping out showrunners?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for other updates you don't want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

