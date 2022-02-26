Blue Bloods season 12 episode 15 promo: Frank confronts a mob!

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 15 is coming to CBS this coming Friday, and Frank will find himself in a difficult position. After all, there is a mob forming out in the street around One Police Plaza!

The promo below for “Where We Stand” is not exactly long, but that’s not a shock since most of the Blue Bloods promos we get are on the shorter side. However, within this Tom Selleck’s character is warned about protests that are taking place. He is asking how many officers he needs around him and his response is simple: “One.”

None of this should come as a surprise — we’re talking about Frank Reagan! If there’s one thing he knows more than anything else, it is the effectiveness of compromise. During this episode, we anticipate that he is going to head out in the street and try to negotiate with the protestors. He’ll work to ensure that there is a solution that works for everyone, though this in itself does not mean that he will be successful. Prepare yourself now for a situation where he needs a little bit of help from some other characters to figure this out.

This storyline, at least on the surface, feels both topical and familiar for the show at the same time. Anti-police sentiment is something that is currently going on in the country in a big way, and it’s also been a big part of the show the past couple of years. Our hope is that by the end of this episode, we’ll get a better picture of where things stand in New York City, and maybe Frank will listen to the concerns and offer up at least a few solutions.

Odds are, there will be other storylines in this episode, as well — we should hear more about them in the next few weeks.

