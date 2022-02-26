1883 season 1 episode 10 (finale) photo: Elsa fights for her life

Tomorrow on Paramount+, 1883 season 1 episode 10 is finally here — it’s the big finale, and a chance for answers.

Take, for answers, this: What is going to happen to Elsa Dutton? Are we about to see Isabel May’s final episode? The image above is one that has been released by the streaming service for the all-important episode titled “This Is Not Your Heaven.” It clearly shows the character still on horseback, doing what she can to pull through her injuries. James is convinced that she will eventually succumb to them, and Elsa is also aware that he feels this way. Of course, all of this sets up a predicament that could play out in a big way in the finale: If her condition worsens, what will he and Margaret decide to do?

The second image below showcases Elsa with Faith Hill’s character, and it shows that Elsa seems to still be in good spirits. She doesn’t seem like someone who is ready to die, but that may be the point. Everything could hit her in the blink of an eye and she will be gone.

We understand logically how the character may die in the finale; it does make sense for some of the story we’ve seen so far, and we do think that her injuries will make it hard for her to survive another few decades. Yet, we do think it would be interesting to see what her next chapter looks like and how she continues to fight for survival and beat the odds. In a lot of ways, surviving this could give her a sense of resolve that she’s never quite had before.

Episode 10 is not the end of the story on 1883 — we just have to wait and see if it’s the end of Elsa’s story. Rest assured, we’ll have more on that as soon as the show premieres.

Do you think that Elsa is going to die entering the 1883 season 1 finale?

