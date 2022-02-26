Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we finally going to see the show back from its Winter Olympic hiatus? We’ll break that down within this piece, and then also look more towards what we can expect to see coming up.

Without further ado, let’s commence the celebration! After a few weeks off the air SNL is coming back tonight with what should be a fantastic episode. John Mulaney is not only returning as the host, but he is formally joining the five-timers’ club. He’s doing it in one of the fastest spans of time in decades, and a lot of that is due mostly to the good relationship he has with the show, his comic timing, and also the quality of his past episodes. Almost every time that he’s been on, at least one or two sketches have gone viral — with the musicals set at various New York institutions being the most popular by and large.

It goes without saying that we hope there’s another big musical sketch during the episode and beyond just that, there will probably be a memorable monologue from Mulaney as well. He’s gone through a lot since his last hosting stint, whether it be going to rehab or becoming a father. We have a feeling that he will reference both in some way, and that the opening will be longer than it is for most hosts.

Beyond all of this, it’s our feeling that we’ll have an opportunity to see a Weekend Update that dives into the state of world events, but it’s also hard to make light on certain situations that are out there right now.

For those who don’t know, LCD Soundsystem is the musical guest for this episode — you can check out a promo for it below.

What do you most want to see from John Mulaney’s episode on Saturday Night Live this weekend?

