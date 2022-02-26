Chicago PD season 9 episode 14 promo: Burgess’ custody battle

Chicago PD season 9 episode 14 is going to be coming onto NBC in just a matter of days, Do you want a little more news about it now?

Well, at the center of “Blood Relation” is going to be Burgess’ fight to continue having custody of Makayla. She cares for her deeply — that much is clear. However, the return of a family member complicates things. This episode may still have a case of the week in here, but for Marina Squerciati’s character it’s a different sort of struggle than what she’s experienced before. Over the course of this, she’ll have to prepare to speak in front of a judge and also continue to show that she’s the right home.

There’s no doubt in our mind that we’re going to continue to see Ruzek and the rest of Intelligence have her back in whatever way that is needed. They love her and realize that she is more than capable of being there for Makayla. The challenge with a case like this, however, is that none of this may be enough. This isn’t one of those cases Intelligence tackles where there is a pretty clear way to solve it. It’s a different sort of story than we are used to.

We at least know from some of the photos released for this episode that Ruzek will be joining Burgess in court, but it’s possible that we will be hearing from some of them in due time. We obviously hope that we’re going to be seeing at least some resolution to this story, mostly because we’ve seen the character deal with enough pain over the years. It wasn’t easy for Burgess to even bring in Makayla to begin with, so to see her lose her now would be heartbreaking to watch.

