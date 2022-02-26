Killing Eve season 4 premiere spoilers: More on ‘Just Dunk Me’

The more info we get on the Killing Eve season 4 premiere, the more you get a sense of how intense it’s going to be! The title here is “Just Dunk Me” and for all three of our leading ladies in Eve, Carolyn, and Villanelle, they will all come into the episode with specific priorities.

A part of what makes this show so compelling is that while you do get these fascinating intersections featuring these characters, they also have plenty of time on their own. Despite it being a fairly-short series in terms of episode count, you get just enough insight into their world. There’s most likely a lot the final season will need to do in terms of showing us what happened since the end of season 3, and also how they could all collide moving forward.

What we can go ahead and do now is rather simple — go ahead and share the full Killing Eve season 4 premiere synopsis below:

Eve is on a revenge mission against The Twelve; she has a lead and needs to track her down via one of her assassins; Villanelle wants to change, so she endears herself to a church community; Carolyn is focused on getting back in the game.

The idea of change could be a big theme for the whole season — we’ve talked already about Villanelle’s desperation to do this. Meanwhile, Carolyn may be realizing that she either can’t escape the game or doesn’t want to. She’s also, of course, got reason to stay involved because of her past.

