The Gilded Age season 1 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Heads Have Rolled for Less’

Monday night is going to bring us The Gilded Age season 1 episode 6 and with that, the potential for even more drama.

So what is there to be excited about? The title itself, first and foremost, is incredible: “Heads Have Rolled for Less.” Someone is clearly going to get angry, and we do wonder if it may have to do with the aftermath of the train accident featured in the promo. This could lead George to a desperate place, one where he has to ensure that the press doesn’t take him down a peg. He recognizes that reputation is a key to his success, and this is an era where the press can be very-much influential in determining his future.

Of course, to go along with all of this, we’re also going to see Bertha do her best to make Ward McAllister happy — another reminder of the way in which influence could dictate some things within this world. Check out the full The Gilded Age season 1 episode 6 synopsis if you want more news on what lies ahead:

Bertha pulls out all the stops to impress Mr. McAllister at a luncheon, but her enlistment of Bannister offends Church; George struggles to safeguard his public image; Agnes’s status quo comes under fire; Marian contemplates her feelings.

By the end of this episode, we imagine we’ll see where things stand for George and Bertha both socially, though we don’t ever imagine that they will be fully down in the gutter. So much of this show, much like Julian Fellowes’ other prominent series in Downton Abbey, is about threading the needle. You have a tendency to see these characters do what they can to bob and weave through tough situations and stay afloat with some measure as to who they are.

