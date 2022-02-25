Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we about to see the police drama back for season 12 episode 14?

We know that the past few weeks have been hard for everyone, largely because the Winter Olympics shoved the series off the air for a good while. Luckily, you don’t have to wait any longer! There is a new episode tonight, and we’ve heard already that there are installments set for the next few weeks. The 250th episode is set for March 11 and then after that, we’ll see another break for the NCAA Tournament.

We don’t need to focus too much on that at the moment — for the time being, let’s just build even more hype around what’s coming tonight! “Allegiance” is airing in a matter of hours and if you look below, you can see the season 12 episode 14 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

“Allegiance” – Erin and Anthony team up with Erin’s nephew, police officer Joe Hill (Will Hochman), to course-correct a trial when Joe becomes aware of witness tampering. Also, Baez forces Danny to help her find the killer of her favorite TV personality; a seemingly random shooting at police Lt. Raymond Moretti’s (Tony Danza) home leads Frank to investigate who in the officer’s family has criminal ties; and as Eddie works an SVU case, she questions her decision to become a police sergeant, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 25 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Hopefully, this episode will prove to be worth the wait — in between a big-name guest star and also Eddie making a big decision on her future, we’re certainly excited for it!

