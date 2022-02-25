Love is Blind season 3: Is it renewed, canceled? Premiere date hopes

Following the end of season 2 today, can you expect a Love Is Blind season 3 renewal? Or, is it more likely that we’ve reached the end of the road?

The first thing that we should do from the jump here is share the good news: You don’t have to worry about anything here in the short-term. There is currently set to be another batch of episodes coming on Netflix down the road! In an interview with Hollywood Life, co-host Vanessa Lachey confirmed that they filmed season 2 and 3 at roughly the same time, which is similar to some other Netflix reality shows like Too Hot to Handle. Doing it this way is likely a cost-saving measure on their part, and it also gives them more flexibility as to when some of these episodes could premiere.

Let’s go ahead and put it this way: If you are Netflix, you will want to do what you can to capitalize on whatever wave of publicity is out there. If you think there’s a good window for the show to come back in the summer, then you can bring it back in the summer. Meanwhile, there is an equally good opportunity to bring it back in the fall or even the spring.

Ultimately, one of the big reasons why this show could last for a while is that there’s an opportunity here to keep it consistently fresh. Because new cast members are brought on board Love is Blind every single year, you don’t have to worry anywhere near as much about it getting stale. It all comes down to the casting and some of the relationships; you have to hope that there are some who are genuinely successful, since that does validate the brand in a way that few other things will.

Related – Check out some more news now when it comes to Love is Blind

What do you most want to see in regards to a Love is Blind season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around to make 100% certain that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







