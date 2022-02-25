Magnum PI season 4 episode 14 sneak peek: Magnum, Higgins, & fencing!

As we prepare for Magnum PI season 4 episode 14 on CBS tonight, there’s one thing we can say with confidence: Clearly, the show knows the sort of content that we want at this point.

If you watch the sneak peek below for “Run, Baby, Run,” you can see what we’re talking about courtesy of a fun (and flirty?) exchange for Magnum and Higgins as they take part in a fencing match. Juliet clearly practices it on the regular and as it turns out, Thomas did some weapons training during his military service. She clearly underestimated him and with that, he is able to get the upper hand on her in the early going.

Then, there’s also a little moment at the end — we won’t spoil it here, but there’s a good chance that you’ll smile by the time you get around to it.

So what’s coming in the rest of this episode? Go ahead and check out the full synopsis for episode 14 below, if you haven’t already:

“Run, Baby, Run” – A bail bondsman hires Magnum and Higgins to track down a woman who skipped out on her $250,000 bond. When they locate the body of another P.I. who was previously searching for her, they partner with Det. Lia Kaleo (Chantal Thuy) on the case. Also, T.C. and Katsumoto team up on an emotional search for Cade’s mother, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Feb. 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

While Lia is still a part of the show clearly, it’s worth noting that (at least for now) she and Magnum are not currently together. He and Higgins are both single for the first time in what seems like forever, so there are of course questions all about what their future could be — not that we’re expecting anything to rush along when it comes to this.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 4 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stay put for more updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







