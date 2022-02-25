Euphoria season 2 episode 8 run time: Will we have an extended finale?

As you prepare for Euphoria season 2 episode 8 on HBO this weekend, the timing feels right to discuss its run time. Will the finale be longer than the average episode? We know this is something we get for a lot of other shows.

In this case, however, it really doesn’t seem like it. Per the network’s official guide, this installment (titled “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name”) is going to be running for an hour and two minutes. That’s not really all that different from any other episode we’ve seen over the past year for the Zendaya drama.

When you think about that, it suddenly becomes all the more curious how Sam Levinson is going to tie up loose ends from everything we’ve seen so far. Think in terms of Rue’s physical and emotional state, plus the catastrophic Cassie – Nate relationship, the aftermath of Lexi’s play, and whatever is going to happen with Fez from here. The previews already have us worried that we’re going to lose a major character, and things have been a little too quiet on the Cal front over the past couple of weeks.

The logline for the finale isn’t giving too much away here, either: “As the show goes on, fragments of memories collide with the present and future.”

The good news

Obviously, it’s knowing that there is a season 3 coming down the line and with that, there’s a little bit less to inherently worry about. While things may be bad for a good many characters throughout, we at least know that some will see the other side.

