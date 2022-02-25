Snowfall season 5 spoilers: Damson Idris talks Franklin, Veronique

There are a few changes that we’ve had a chance to see already in Franklin Saint on Snowfall season 5. For starters, he’s got more power than ever before, as his drug business has taken off over the course of the time jump. Meanwhile, he’s also gotten more active into a legitimate real-estate empire, and his personal life is in a brand-new place. He has a stable relationship going with Veronique, someone who clearly challenges him. Not only that, but the two are expecting a baby!

Because of these new developments in his life, Franklin could be facing some big questions moving forward this season. Take, for example, whether he will actually get out of the drug game.

Of course, it’s far too early to answer some questions regarding Franklin’s long-term future, but we’ve seen enough dramas over the years to know that he’s probably not going to be that successful in his pursuit to “get out.” Yet, his feelings for Veronique are real, and Damson Idris tells TVLine that this relationship will be a big driving force behind some of his actions coming up:

“He is in love with this woman … Veronique brings something new out of Franklin and this season, we get to see Franklin truly happy. She’s the reason why he’s going in the direction he’s going in and striving to get out of the game and build his real estate business. Veronique brings the business man out of him and his thirst for legitimacy.”

We do think Franklin wants to prove to her that they can have a stable, fruitful future, and this is why Teddy’s return could throw a wrench into things. Teddy is relentless, and he’s also a reminder of some of Franklin’s chaotic past. Let’s just say there could be a lot of loose ends to tie up here through the rest of the season.

