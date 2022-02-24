Snowfall season 5 episode 3 promo: Is a war coming with Franklin, Teddy?

After watching the first two episodes of Snowfall season 5, it’s easy to make an argument that Teddy won’t make it out of the season alive. After all, tensions between him and Franklin Saint are at an all-time high, and it’s possible things will get so much worse before they get better.

Following last night’s epic premiere event FX released a new trailer for the rest of the season, and just from watching it you can get a sense of imminent chaos coming in just about every way in Los Angeles and beyond.

For Franklin, he’s spent the time since Teddy’s departure working to build more of an empire. He’s established a way of doing things and absolutely does not like Teddy turning back up and acting as though he’s the boss. There’s also the mystery of what happened with Alton and that’s going to most-likely bubble over at some point. There’s so much tension between these two men, and that’s before remembering the Alton situation. As soon as Franklin learns everything there is to know (that can’t stay a secret forever, can it?), things could easily escalate. It could also have an impact on everyone around him, whether it be Louie, Leon, Jerome, or of course his unborn child.

You can watch the trailer for what’s coming up on Snowfall over here. Just remember that this is a show for mature audiences, and of course there is strong language.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 5 episode 3, let alone the rest of the season?

