The Blacklist season 9 episode 10 promo: Reddington wants answers!

Tonight on NBC, the long wait is over — The Blacklist season 9 episode 10 is poised to arrive! The James Spader drama left off last year on a pretty dramatic note, and we’re hoping that the show picks back up where episode 9 left off.

What we know right now is pretty simple: Reddington is facing an enormous and puzzling mystery from the night of Liz Keen’s death. Why was Vandyke there? How did he know where to find the two of them? Dembe has already been cleared in it all, and this is not going to be an easy thing for him to solve.

We know it’s going to be pretty shocking that we have a promo for you below for this episode, and we mean that mostly because there have been almost no promos for the better part of this season. Yet, we’ve got one today! It’s not substantial, but it is clear that NBC is making the next part of this season all about Reddington’s search for answers and how far he’s willing to go to get some of what he wants.

In true Blacklist fashion, though, expect for it to be a slow ride: There is no resolution tonight, and we say that because the synopsis for episode 11 mentions that Reddington is still working on answers. It’s going to be one reveal at a time most likely, and we’re fine with that so long as the show has a great conclusion planned out.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 10?

