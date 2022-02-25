Station 19 season 5 episode 9 shocker: Vic is pregnant!

We expected some major surprises to come out of Station 19 season 5 episode 9. However, we did not anticipate that Vic would be pregnant.

Can we consider this one of the biggest TV surprises of the year? It sure feels that way, especially when it comes to how it all came about. Carina encouraged Vic to go in to Grey Sloan earlier on in the episode, but not under any suspicion that she was expecting. This was just something that came out of the tests that were done for her there.

Vic was clearly stunned by the news and understandably so. What does this mean for her and Theo? It certainly adds a lot of complications in when you think about where the relationship was at previously. There’s also a little bit of irony in the timing of this, given that the majority of people out there were hoping for Carina and Maya to become parents in the near future.

So where will the rest of the story go for this character? We’ll have to wait and see, but we do think parenthood could be an interesting chapter of her life — we also think that there are people in her life she could get great advice from. Take, for example, someone like Ben Warren. Of course, Dean was a reasonably-new father at the time of his death, and in some ways, his child will have the whole firehouse watching out for them at all times.

As for what else the premiere gave us, remember that Sullivan got a promotion! Is it one that was necessarily welcomed? Well, that’s a totally different story all things considered. He is concerned that this will compromise everything that he’s been working on as of late, amidst his quest to make amends.

