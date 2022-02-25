Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 14 spoilers: A radio star’s case

Next week on Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 14, you are going to see a story titled “Video Killed the Radio Star.” Of course, this is a title for a popular song, but it’s also tied to the case at the center of this episode. There are allegations raised against a popular radio host, and that could cause all sorts of problems for Benson and the SVU team.

Below, you can check out the full SVU season 23 episode 14 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

03/03/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Benson investigations allegations against a popular radio personality. Rollins goes undercover when a shocking confession leads to another crime. TV-14

What sort of problems are we going to see throughout the episode? It feels like one of the biggest issues could just be ignoring the outside noise or the bad actors who come into play. Certain radio hosts out there tend to have an army of supporters who will have their backs, even if they are guilty. Suffice it to say, this is a pretty difficult issue that will need to be dealt with here.

As for the Rollins – undercover story, one of the things we are most intrigued about is simply the opportunity to see Kelli Giddish take on something new. Undercover missions are among the most exciting from a cast point of view, though of course we’re terrified to see what could happen to her over the course of the story. One thing we do know here is that one wrong step could lead to a massive catastrophe where lives are hanging in the balance.

