Manifest season 4 spoilers: Is someone going to die? A funeral photo

Manifest season 4 is currently in production — we wish we had a premiere date for you, but we can at least share an intriguing new photo…

If you look below, you can see courtesy of executive producer Jeff Rake a photo that could leave everyone’s jaws on the floor: A funeral scene being filmed. What does this mean? You see a minister and a casket, so this is clearly right before someone is laid to rest in the ground.

There are a couple of ways to look at this image. It may be, for example, the funeral for Grace, who died at the end of season 3. However, if that was the case, why are we only seeing an image of it now. Is filming take place out of order? Maybe, especially since we assumed we’d be seeing something like Grace’s funeral early on in the season.

This is where we get to a couple of other possibilities. Maybe there’s a reason why we see Grace’s funeral later on in the season as opposed to the very start. It could be tied to the plot, after all, in a way that nobody expects. Of course, it’s also possible that this is the funeral for someone else! Given that the airplane drama will be coming to a close before too long, we have to imagine the stakes are going to be amplified. With that in mind, another important character is almost certain to die eventually.

Odds are, we’ll hear more about the status of Manifest season 4 over the next few months, especially when it comes to a premiere date for the first batch of episodes.

