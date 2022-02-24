Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC, finally, with season 2 episode 9?

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Is the show finally back on the air with season 2 episode 9? We know that this hiatus has been long, but from the network’s point of view it’s been necessary. After all, they didn’t want to see the series air opposite the Olympic Games!

Now, we can share the good news — there is a new episode planned to air tonight! “Trust Issues” will tentatively start at 10:01 p.m. Eastern time. Why say tentatively? It has to do with everything that is currently going on in the real world. Last night, we saw some programming get pushed back because of events happening in Russia and Ukraine. It’s certainly possible that this could happen again. With all programming tonight, we are advising everyone to set extra time on your DVR if you are not watching live — otherwise, you could stand to lose a few minutes at the very end. No preemptions have been announced as of yet, so we’re going into primetime expecting to see some stories play out.

Below, you can see the full Big Sky season 2 episode 9 synopsis with some more insight as to what’s coming up:

“Trust Issues” – Reeling from the emotional news of Joseph’s death, Jenny and Cassie desperately search for answers. After Bridger and Madison receive a threatening call from Ren, Max and Rachel take matters into their own hands, frantically deciding to confide in Jenny about the drugs and money. Elsewhere, Dietrich becomes hellbent on revenge following his discovery of Travis’ betrayal; and Wolf and Agatha attempt to protect Phoebe, but thanks to Ronald, all does not go according to plan on “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, FEB. 24 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

