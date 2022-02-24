Is Kevin McKidd leaving Grey’s Anatomy? Did Owen die in crossover?

Is Kevin McKidd leaving Grey’s Anatomy, and is his character of Dr. Owen Hunt dead? The Grey’s Anatomy crossover promised answers. Of course, whether or not we’d actually get said answers was a totally different story.

Entering the crossover, the only thing we could say with confidence was that the jury was still out in regards to Owen’s fate. There was no definite news that McKidd (a longtime actor and sometimes director) would be leaving the show. We do think Owen brings a lot of value to this world, and it would also be especially tragic to lose the character now right when he and Teddy were starting to get to a much better place.

We didn’t expect that there would be a lot of answers coming early on in the crossover; after all, it’d be a pretty-big bummer if the fate of Owen was revealed on Station 19, especially since not everyone out there watches both of these shows. We just want Owen to be okay; there doesn’t need to be a rule that every show in this universe needs to kill a character on a year-to-year basis in order for them to be compelling.

Of course, it goes without saying that this situation will develop as the episode goes on; we’ll have more updates coming every single step of the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now

Entering tonight’s crossover, were you concerned that Kevin McKidd would be leaving Grey’s Anatomy?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss that. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







