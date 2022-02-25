Is Richard Flood leaving Grey’s Anatomy, role of Cormac Hayes?

Is Richard Flood leaving Grey’s Anatomy, and the character of Cormac Hayes, following the big crossover tonight on ABC? Well, consider this a twist that we did NOT see coming.

Entering the episode tonight, the big story had to do with whether or not Owen Hunt would survive careening off of a cliff in an SUV. The good news there is that once he got to the hospital, his future was not in that much doubt. He had an expert team of doctors doing everything that they could to ensure that he was okay.

Where the uncertainty entered the picture came courtesy of what Owen asked Cormac to do — effectively break the law, something that he was not comfortable with doing. He weighed out what to do with the information that he had, and rather than expose the whole operation, he decided that leaving altogether was the right thing. Her went to Bailey and promptly resigned, making it clear that his kids were not happy and he needed to go back to Ireland.

Would he stand by this decision? That’s something that remained to be seen from the moment he announced it, but we have wondered what Cormac’s story would be for a while. Early on after his arrival, speculation was that he would eventually end up getting together with Meredith Grey. The two did have a relationship between season 17 and 18 to some extent, but it never solidified as much on-screen. Meredith has instead been linked more as of late to Scott Speedman and his character of Dr. Nick Marsh.

Alas, here’s the confirmation…

According to a report from Deadline, Flood is in fact gone from the show as a series regular after tonight. We would presume that the door is left open, but talk about an abrupt exit!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now

What did you think about the events of Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! There are some other updates on the way and of course, you won’t want to miss them. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







