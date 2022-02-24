Power Book IV: Force season 1: Why we haven’t seen 2-Bit yet

While we’ve seen a major throwback in the form of Liliana over on Power Book IV: Force, there are clearly other people we’re still waiting to see. Take, for example, 2-Bit. Is there anyone out there that people are more interested in having on board?

We know that 2-Bit was loyal to Tommy Egan, just like we also know that he’d be incredible in this particular world. It makes sense that he’d come around eventually if he learns that Joseph Sikora’s character is out there. However, there is a pretty good reason why he hasn’t turned up yet.

New Power Book IV: Force video! Take a look below to get some more thoughts on this past episode. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and remember to stay at the site — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing them.

We definitely think things can be a little bit confusing when it comes to the Power timeline but based on what we’ve seen on Force so far, all of these events took place prior to Tommy returning to New York at the end of Power Book II: Ghost season 1. We know that in that time period, 2-Bit was working to extort Tariq and there wasn’t a whole lot of information suggesting that he was about to go take off with Tommy. 2-Bit as a character can’t be in two different places at once!

Of course, down the road anything is still possible with him, and how much we see him on Force may depend on just how much ground is covered during the season. We hope that he turns up eventually, but we’re okay to be patient for now. Much of that is a result, after all, of us enjoying the story we are currently seeing.

