NCIS season 19 episode 15 air date, title news: ‘Thick As Thieves’

With NCIS season 19 set to return on CBS this Monday with a new episode titled “The Helpers,” why not look beyond it for a minute?

We know that it’s been hard not getting episodes of the show for the past several weeks and thankfully, the network is trying to make up for it! There is a new episode coming on March 7, and now there is also one confirmed for March 14, as well.

What can we say about it right now? Not too much beyond the title, but the idea of a story called “Thick as Thieves” feels very-much fun on the surface. This could be a chance to see some sort of action-oriented romp featuring a number of different characters and if that turns out to be the case, we’d be absolutely thrilled. After all, the best episodes of this show are the ones that combine a good case with opportunities to put the agents outside of their element a little bit.

We can’t promise that we’re totally done with the hiatuses for the rest of the season, especially since that depends a lot on the episode count and that could be fluid based on everything that’s gone on with the health crisis. Nonetheless, it’s nice that there are a few episodes in a row and we hope that this will help to get people back in a rhythm of watching the show again.

