The Blacklist season 9 episode 10 video: How is Heddie in trouble?

As you prepare for tomorrow night’s The Blacklist season 9 episode 10, here’s some unfortunate news: There is trouble ahead. It may not be trouble directly for Raymond Reddington, but someone rather close to him in Heddie.

What’s going on here? Well, it turns out that Reddington’s accountant has some business practices that could get her in some trouble with the law, and he has to find a way to get her out of this bind. Here is where Harold Cooper comes into play.

During James Spader’s appearance on The Tonight Show earlier this week (you know, the same one where the season 10 renewal was confirmed), there was a brief preview that focused on none other than the Heddie character. Reddington is doing his best to convince Cooper to get involved, but he foresees there being a significant conflict of interest here. While Reddington may have an immunity deal, it doesn’t necessarily extend to his associates.

However, Reddington claims that if Heddie finds herself in bad water that could cause problems for him and, as a result of that, problems for the Task Force. Technically, we feel like the character is probably right since every part of this operation is connected. However, this doesn’t mean in the slightest that Cooper is going to be all that willing to go along with any of this.

