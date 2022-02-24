Is Max Thieriot leaving SEAL Team for new starring role on CBS?

As it turns out, the status of Max Thieriot on SEAL Team moving forward is suddenly an evolving situation.

According to a new report coming in right now from TVLine, the actor is now poised to star in Cal Fire, a firefighter-themed drama pilot in the works at CBS. He was already an executive producer on the project, which is inspired in part from some of his memories growing up in Northern California. His character is that of a young convict looking to join a firefighter program in hopes of securing a shorter sentence. Of course, this is dangerous work, and there could be a wide array of surprises that are coming for him around the corner.

So what does this mean for the future of Clay on the Paramount+ drama? We know that the end of SEAL Team season 5 featured a dangerous explosion that left all of Bravo Team in danger and it’s certainly possible the character does not make it out of there alive. Yet, the aforementioned site does not that if Cal Fire is picked up, it could be possible for Thieriot to juggle both projects; this is probably helped by SEAL Team having a much shorter episode order now that it is off CBS, and we’ll see if the shooting schedule works in order to make that more possible for him.

If you’ve been following the story of Cal Fire for a while, you’ll know that Max originally was just meant to be an EP on the project; we wonder what changed behind the scenes to make him decide to get a little more actively involved. We don’t want to see anything happen to Clay, but at the same time it feels like this is an exciting project and there could be a lot of fun stuff coming for him from start to finish here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now

Are you hoping to see more of Max Thieriot on SEAL Team moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates ahead that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







