Survivor 42 spotlight: Meet Drea Wheeler, fitness consultant!

With the premiere of Survivor 42 just a couple of weeks away, why not spotlight another key player in the game? Drea Wheeler is a 35-year old fitness consultant originally from San Antonio, but who currently resides in Montreal.

So what does she bring to the game? First and foremost, we think she’ll be a forced to be reckoned with — whether or not she’s too big of a threat, however, remains to be seen.

In a video over on CBS’ official press site, you can see Drea talk about growing up in athletics and also learning the business side of things. She knows how to deal with people, how to focus, and ultimately how to get the job done. It feels pretty clear to us at the moment that she’ll be a team player early on and she’ll be an asset in all of the challenges. She’s a self-proclaimed superfan and she even dreams of hearing the show’s signature music as she finds an immunity idol. We love to watch people who want to play hard, and it does feel like ultimately, Drea is going to fit the bill on that and then some.

We can’t imagine someone like her going before the merge — it feels to us like she’s the sort of player who will make the merge, win a challenge or two, and then find herself as an enormous threat. We wouldn’t be shocked at all if she’s voted out in seventh or eighth place but with right allies, she could make it further. Our advice to her? Pair up with some other people who are huge challenge threats in the game. She’ll have to do what she can to make her target a little bit smaller.

Are you rooting for Drea Wheeler to win Survivor 42, based on what we’ve seen and learned about so far?

