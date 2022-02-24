Snowfall season 5 episode 3 spoilers: The aftermath of Teddy’s return

At the end of tonight’s two-hour Snowfall season 5 premiere, we saw Teddy engage Franklin for the first time in quite a while. With the former back in town, we have a feeling that everything is about to heat up in a big way.

If there’s one thing that we know about Teddy, it is that he has a pretty particular way of doing things. Also, he is not going to be swayed too much by anything that Franklin thinks or feels. Given Franklin’s rise in power in the time that his “partner” has been gone, that’s going to create some problems.

When season 5 episode 3 airs on FX next week, it’s going to be clear almost immediately that there is a significant trickle-down effect to what we just saw. Go ahead and view the official synopsis below:

Teddy’s return causes tension, forcing Jerome and Louie to negotiate with Skully.

Does this mean we’re getting a huge episode for Louie and Jerome? We sure hope so! We feel like we’ve made our love for both of these characters pretty clear over the past few seasons, and they could be in a pretty difficult position. We know that they don’t want to work directly with Franklin the same way that they once did, but we also know that there are some ramifications that could come with this.

Also, there’s still the mystery of Alton, how much Franklin knows, and when he could learn more information. Hopefully, episode 3 further sheds a light on that.

