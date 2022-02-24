Snowfall season 5 premiere: Is Alton dead? Does Franklin know the truth?

Entering Snowfall season 5 we knew that the show was going to be looking to have it be topical, and they did that right away in the opening minutes. They addressed the death of Len Bias and from there, we saw the ever-changing landscape in Los Angeles. There was a crackdown on drugs, and both Franklin and Teddy made hard moves tonight in order to ensure their version of the operation stayed on-track.

Take, for example, Franklin managing to both take out Thad and then also Rob by the end of the episode, as he determined that both of them were becoming more trouble than they were worth. Then, Teddy eventually determined the same could be said for Grady, who he scoped out undercover at a party.

While some of these deaths were shocking, one of the larger questions at the moment is whether Franklin is going to learn what happened to Alton. Is he dead? We think it’s pretty safe to say based on the conversations that we saw with Teddy but Franklin, unfortunately, does not know the whole truth as of yet. That could be something he learns more about later this season — potentially. Teddy does have a real ability to cover his tracks.

Life is different now for Franklin than it’s been in the past. We know that he’s built an empire that is larger than ever. However, it’s also clear that the bigger you are, the harder you fall. This could prove to be the case here as there are more forces and complications all around. With the arrival of Teddy, whatever established world Franklin had is immediately flipped upside-down.

