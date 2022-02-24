Big Brother Canada 10 cast: First names revealed in new promo

Leading up to the premiere of Big Brother Canada 10 on Global, why not take a minute to hear about the newly-announced cast?

During tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother 3 finale some of the first names were announced, and one that will stand out to diehard fans is Kyle Moore. Why? He was mistakenly identified last year as a cast member when instead, it was a different Kyle Moore who was a part of the show. He played along with the jokes and now, he’s found himself as a part of the season.

As for the rest of the cast, we are going to see a Moose, a Summer, a Jessica, a Josh, a Tynesha, a Gino, and a Jacey-lynne. These are at least some of the people that were announced in what we saw tonight. Later on, we saw Betty, Haleena, and Jay.

In general, we know this show tends to have great casts — that is no surprise. It really comes down to what direction the game goes. We’re hoping that there will be a handful of twists that make it stand out from past seasons! It already seems like we’re going to get an old-school game-show theme, which should be fun as someone who has watched a ton of these over the years.

