Chicago PD season 9 episode 14 spoilers: A brutal story in ‘Blood Relation’

Next week on Chicago PD season 9 episode 14, you are going to see a story in “Blood Relation” that could prove to be quire powerful. Not only are you going to see some characters in the midst of a harrowing case, but there is also a storyline for Burgess that could determine if she will continue to foster Makayla.

So how are things going to play out here? What sort of struggle should we prepare to see from start to finish? Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the full Chicago PD season 9 episode 14 synopsis:

03/02/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The team searches for a brutal killer with a signature modus operandi. Burgess and Ruzek double down in their fight to retain custody of Makayla. TV-14

The challenge with an episode like this may merely be a matter of resources being stretched too thin. After all, consider this: Burgess and Ruzek are going to have a near-impossible task trying to focus on the case at hand. How could they? They’ve got so much on their hands as it is. Also, looking for one person within a city this big can be a total needle-in-a-haystack situation, especially when there aren’t that many clues.

If nothing else, we do think that this episode is going to continue the recent Chicago PD tradition of balancing out a powerful case with also something that is more personal to the main characters we’ve come to know and love. This is setting a great foundation to what is, hopefully, going to be a pretty fantastic story the rest of the way. Let’s just hope that it ends up delivering. Also, let’s hope that there’s going to be some stability when it comes to Burgess, Ruzek, and Makayla. They’ve all gone through SO much — don’t they deserve it?

