Chicago Med season 7 episode 14 spoilers: Maggie, Will’s unusual patient

As you prepare for Chicago Med season 7 episode 14 on NBC next week, it’s going to be clear that even after so many years, producers still want to surprise. In this case, they will go out of their way to make that happen with a few different storylines.

Sometimes, the surprises come in the form of patients — think in terms of someone who’s spent the past 60 years of their life in an iron lung. For more on that, take a look at the full synopsis below:

03/02/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Goodwin assigns Med’s new compliance officer to a patient with a long-hauler [pandemic-related] condition. Maggie helps Will treat a patient who’s been in an iron lung for 60 years. Stevie learns hard truths about her mother. Terrell returns to Med under dire circumstances. TV-14

We wanted to focus on the iron lung story here mostly because it seems inspired by true events. There’s a piece in The New York Post from last year about someone who spent 70 years in one, and managed to both attend school and write a book despite their limitations. There are very few people still alive who use one, and that has to be what makes this particular case so challenging for Will and Maggie both.

As for what Stevie is going to learn in this episode, it may be an extension of everything that she has seen and experienced so far. The writers have taken their time with this story, which we think has been rather worthwhile for many different reasons. For starters, it’s allowed us a chance to get to know these characters over time, as opposed to just throwing them front and center almost right away. This is something, after all, that we’ve seen shows struggle with when they are trying to shake things up with their casts.

