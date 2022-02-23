1883 season 1 episode 10 (finale): Could Elsa’s fate be a cliffhanger?

In just a matter of a few short days, 1883 season 1 episode 10 is going to arrive and per all indications, this should be big. We’re talking about the finale! It’s a culmination of the entire journey we’ve been on so far, and there is a pretty significant question at the center of everything: Will we see Elsa Dutton survive? Or, are we just about at the end of the road for this character?

We do think there’s a good chance that Taylor Sheridan will confirm things one way or another. This season began with a flash-forward and now, we are seeing that play out. You can make an argument that these first ten episodes are meant to be an introduction to this world through the eyes of Isabel May’s character and after that, the focus will very-much shift. It’s easy to envision a world moving forward where we see things more through the eyes of James or Margaret.

Yet, the temptation of the cliffhanger is going to be there. After all, it’s there with so many different shows. If you leave Elsa’s fate hanging, you do keep people all the more intrigued in the future! We know that more episodes were already ordered and within those, we could get a firm answer — plus, people would spend the whole break thinking about what’s going to happen next.

Yellowstone itself already showed how to deliver one of the best cliffhangers in the business. We’d argue that one of the biggest reasons for the record ratings in the season 4 premiere is just how much conversation was generated by the end of season 3. It really allowed us to theorize and think things over.

With Elsa, it does feel like she’s not long for this world — but, there are variations as to what that could mean. Maybe she dies in the finale; or, maybe she survives and keeps fighting for at least a few more years. Either one could be compelling!

