Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Are we going to have a chance to check out season 4 episode 9 soon?

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share some GREAT news: You don’t have to wait to get the drama back on the air! There is a new episode coming in a matter of hours, and this of course is on the heels of the show being on break since late last year. There’s a ton of big stories ahead, with one of the most interesting being the road trip for Gary and Maggie up to Albany.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a good sense of what lies ahead … but also precisely how awkward it is when Cam gives her a call. First, she didn’t mean to answer it and when she did, she had to explain having Gary there for moral support while she went on the trip with him. He plays it off about as well as you’d expect, but we still have a feeling that there could be some awkward conversations coming. Heck, there’s even an awkward end to this conversation!

Below, you can see the full A Million Little Things season 4 episode 9 synopsis with more information all about what you can expect:

“any way the wind blows” – Gary learns some new things about Maggie on their road trip to Albany. Eddie helps Rome in a time of need, and Regina sets boundaries with her father. Katherine reunites with someone from her past on this episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, S) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Hopefully, we’re going to get a lot more in the way of exciting drama over the weeks ahead — let’s hope for a few more details here and there!

What do you most want to see on A Million Little Things season 4 episode 9?

Are you glad that the series is back on the air? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments and once you do that, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Real talk: How are we feeling about this, #Millionaires? 😬 #AMillionLittleThings is all new tomorrow at 10/9c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/xIKAPrbcsN — A Million Little Things (@AMillionABC) February 22, 2022

