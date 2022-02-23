Celebrity Big Brother season 4: Will it be renewed at CBS?

After the big finale for season 3 tonight, will there be a Celebrity Big Brother season 4 renewal at CBS? Is there a reason for hope?

The first thing that we should note here is pretty simple: You’re not going to be seeing news on this for quite some time. There’s no reason for CBS to announce anything here until the fall, since this is the sort of show that doesn’t need a huge lead-up time.

With that being said, the question becomes whether or not the network will want more. The ratings for season 3 have been iffy at best, with it averaging a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and close to 2.6 million live viewers. These are big drops of 55% and 41%, respectively, from Celebrity Big Brother 2, but that’s almost an unfair comparison since that aired three years ago and live numbers were significantly stronger across the board back then. This is also a pretty huge drop from Big Brother 23 in the summer, which averaged a 0.9 rating.

Our big takeaway from this? People aren’t that interested in the celebrity version, or at least the one with these celebrities. The cast wasn’t outstanding from the start and there are a lot of other things for people to watch in the winter versus the summer. We do know that the show does make money thanks to Paramount+ subscriptions, and that’s the only reason we think another season is possible next year.

With that being said, we think the more likely scenario is that the celebrity version comes back in four years when the Winter Olympics returns. It’s really just a way for the network to not have to program scripted stuff opposite the Games. There’s a reason why two out of the first three seasons have premiered with that specific purpose in mind.

