Love Island USA season 4 moving from CBS to Peacock

Love Island USA season 4 is coming; however, it’s not going to be on its old network home in CBS.

Today, it was confirmed that Peacock has ordered two new seasons totaling more than 80 episodes of the reality show, which of course originates from the ITV hit in Great Britain. In a press release from TVLine, the new version of the show will be “hotter than ever as the Islanders couple up in a sexy new villa and compete in naughtier games and steamier challenges.”

These upcoming seasons will film in California, which technically does eliminate the “island” part of Love Island. Nonetheless, we feel like the content is what’s going to matter the most. This is a silly summer show and with this move, the goal here is most likely to give us edgier content more in line with what was in the original — or similar to what Netflix has going on with their own Too Hot to Handle. CBS always made it a little tricky for the brand to push itself, and we know that Peacock has been eager to get new subscribers on their premium plan. We can’t say that we’re altogether shocked that they’ve gone all-in on this format.

In a statement, here is what NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chairman Susan Rovner had to say on this acquisition:

“As we continue to make Peacock a destination for must-watch original programming, partnering with a global powerhouse like ITV enables us to build on their internationally beloved formats to attract all new fans to the platform.”

Odds are, we’ll learn a little bit more about Love Island USA and some of the plans for season 4 moving forward — including if we’re going to be seeing the same host/narrator combo we did with the first three seasons. The move gives the show the flexibility to change a lot up.

What do you think about Love Island USA season 4 moving to Peacock?

