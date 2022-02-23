The Blacklist renewed for a season 10, James Spader confirms

How about this for a surprise late Tuesday night? We were expecting to get news on The Blacklist season 10 before too long, but never for a split-second did we think we were going to get it during a James Spader interview on The Tonight Show promoting the show’s move to Fridays.

Yet, that is precisely what happened, as you can see in the video below.

So why did NBC allow this announcement to come out now? It goes in line with past Blacklist renewals coming early on in the year. Because this is a show with a rich, heavy mythology, it’s the sort of show that benefits from knowing where it’s going far in advance. If season 9 was to be the final one, the network needed to tell the writers long enough ahead of time to give the story a proper end. Now, thing’s nothing to be concerned about — at least for now.

As for whether or not season 10 will be the final one, that’s now the great mystery. The show did rebound from a slow start this season and accomplished some great stuff in the last episode prior to the Olympics; however, we are also running out of Blacklisters! Will the show eventually change its structure, or just expand the list? We suppose that the possibilities are endless but now, we can celebrate the fact that the series is back on the air for more.

Remember that the show will be back with a new episode Friday night at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

