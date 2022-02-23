This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Will Alexandra Breckenridge, Sophie return?

Before This Is Us season 6 comes to a close, will we have a chance to see Alexandra Breckenridge as Sophie? Is that something to realistically hope for?

We can say this with a certain degree of confidence: The writers don’t want you to forget about this character at all. We saw Sophie in flashbacks during “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two.” Meanwhile, in the present Kate got in touch with the character to apologize for not telling her about Kevin’s actions in the past.

Of course, we know that Breckenridge is incredibly busy thanks to Virgin River, but there are a lot of Sophie fans out there — heck, there are plenty of people who still want her together with Kevin! In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-producer Eboni Freeman (who wrote tonight’s episode with Susan Kelechi Watson) had the following to say on the subject:

I can’t say whether we’ll see Sophie again, but I think that [those texts with Kate were] important. We always work thematically on the show as far as what happened in the past and what’s going on in the present. We learned that she was in the middle of Kevin cheating on Sophie and it broke up her friendship. What’s happening in the present with Madison and Kevin echoes that. So it was just a great full-circle moment to have Kate reach out to her at the end of the episode.

Personally, we do think we’ll see Sophie again — she was a huge part of the Pearson family for so many years, she was close to Kate, and we know that Kevin will be on the East Coast more as his new home is being built. There are reasons aplenty to think the two will cross paths before the show ends, even with her deleting her number from his phone.

