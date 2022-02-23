Snowfall season 5 premiere: Damson Idris talks brutality, consequences

We’re one day away from the Snowfall season 5 premiere, and there are few people who know the show better inside and out than Damson Idris. He’s awesome as Franklin Saint and for this upcoming season, he also has a new title in producer.

So while it’s hard to get too many specifics on the upcoming season in advance, we can share, courtesy of Damson himself, what some of the larger themes will be!

In a new interview on ESPN+’s Stephen A.’s World (see a clip below), Idris tells Stephen A. Smith that a good part of this season is about consequences. Namely, how so many young people get into the drug game thinking that this is going to be the way to lift up their families and the communities around them. However, that quickly turns out to not be the case. There are widespread complications this season to a lot of different actions and absolutely, there is a lot to be intrigued about there.

There are also some parts of the story, despite being set in the 1980’s, that are very much relevant today. Idris notes that police brutality will be explored in the season, and that makes sense given the headlines that were going on at that particular period of time. There’s so much tragedy in a show like this, mixed of course with a generous amount of ambitious and heartache. Be prepared for just about anything tomorrow night; after all, the first episode episodes are coming your way back to back.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 5 and Franklin Saint’s story?

