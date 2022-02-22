Is Queens new tonight on ABC? Early season 2 hopes

Is Queens new tonight on ABC? Is what we saw last week truly the end of the road for the drama?

If you’re coming into this article hoping for more information on Brianna’s status within the girl group, we don’t blame you. Unfortunately, this doesn’t seem like information that this show is going to be handing out anytime soon. There is no installment tonight; after all, last week served as the season 1 finale! We saw the induction into the Hip Hop Hall of Fame and from there, what looked like the beginning of an epic reunion concert.

The cruel reality we all have to face at this point is that the season finale could end up becoming the series finale. There is no guarantee that a season 2 is going to happen and at this point, we’re not going to sit here and pretend that the ratings for season 1 were altogether great. The series struggled mightily in live numbers, and it’s probably going to take either a huge DVR lift or a strong streaming performance to get it back for more episodes.

Luckily, the folks over at ABC still have a lot of time to figure this out. With that, there’s a chance to rally behind Queens if you do, in fact, enjoy it! Our advice is to recommend it to any and all of your friends; after all, this will be the only way to build grassroots momentum at this point. We’re in an era now where it is progressively harder in order for shows to get attention right away; the landscape is just so competitive and in the case of this musical drama, it never had a lead-in that made a whole lot of sense. When the dust settled, we do think this hurt it a great deal.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Queens right away

Are you still hoping to see a Queens season 2 down the road on FX?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to make certain you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







