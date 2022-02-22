Superman & Lois season 2 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Tried and True’

Are you curious to learn a little more news all about Superman & Lois season 2 episode 6? Now that the show is back from hiatus, we’re going to have a chance to go head-first into a number of different stories! For the record, that includes a Teen Wolf reunion and a better understanding of the Inverse Society.

We know that a number of other shows out there are going to be on break next week due to the State of the Union. Luckily, that won’t be happening here! The Tyler Hoechlin series is going to have a handful of big stories on March 1, and you can get a sense of some of them courtesy of the attached synopsis:

AMY JO JOHNSON (“FELICITY”) DIRECTS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) tells Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) that she and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) plan to do a deeper dive into the Inverse Society and Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) try to comfort each other after the fallout at Sarah’s quinceañera. Meanwhile, Jordan (Alex Garfin) notices something suspicious in Jonathan’s (Jordan Elsass) book bag. Lastly, Lt. Mitch Anderson (guest star Ian Bohen “Teen Wolf”) finds himself under fire for the deterioration of the department of defense’s relationship with Superman. Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Tayler Buck also star. The episode was directed by Amy Jo Johnson and written by Max Kronick & Patrick Barton Leahy (#206). Original airdate 3/1/2022.

One of the biggest challenges with Superman & Lois in particular is continuing to make it stand out amidst all of the other adaptations over the years. This is what makes characters like Jordan and Jonathan so important. Sure, this is a superhero show, but it’s also a family drama; we think that the writers have long done a good job of making sure that the focus is in the right place.

