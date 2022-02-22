1883 season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: ‘This Is Not Your Heaven’

This weekend on 1883 season 1 episode 10, you are going to be seeing the epic finale! This is one that features life and death at the center — not that this should be much of a surprise. The title here is “This Is Not Your Heaven” and already, we can think of a number of different meanings for that.

On the outside looking in, we like to think it’s an encouragement for Elsa to keep fighting. Her afterlife may not be some spot on the plains, miles away from what is meant to be her home. Her Heaven is where they finally settle or for her personally, it could be back with Sam. We know that no one wants her to give up, but at the same time James is already convinced that she’s got a death sentence. We got a small glimpse of that at the end of this past episode.

If you want to get some more information all about this story, take a look at the newly-released 1883 season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

James and Margaret face a heavy decision. Shea and Thomas take bold action to help one of their own.

Odds are, the “heavy decision” for James and Margaret has to do with Elsa. Do they continue the journey, or settle down to a place where Elsa can die in peace? (This is, of course, assuming that the character is actually going to die.) Meanwhile, we of course wonder if Shea and Thomas’ storyline has something to do with the two of them trying to find another way. Maybe there is some sort of non-traditional road to recovery for her?

We know that not all of 1883 is about Elsa; however, it feels pretty darn clear that she needs to be the focus after what we just saw on the series.

