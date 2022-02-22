Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be seeing season 6 back after a long, Olympic-tied hiatus? It goes without saying, but we need more of the Pearson family in our lives!

With that said, this is where we’re thrilled to be able to hand down some good news: The hiatus is over! You are going to have a chance to see This Is Us tonight in its normal timeslot, and with an installment titled “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two.” As you would imagine, Beth is going to be the primary focus through a lot of it.

New This Is Us video! Take a look below in the event you want our take on what should be coming up next! Once you do just that, remember to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. That’s going to be your source for other updates the rest of the way.

Susan Kelechi Watson co-wrote this installment, and if you haven’t seen the synopsis for it already, it at least guides you through her character’s story: “02/22/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Beth prepares her dancers for the first big dance recital at her new job. TV-PG””

So what bout beyond just this? Well, prepare for Kevin to have a big storyline about co-parenting as he and Madison disagree on Thanksgiving plans. In the past, meanwhile, Kevin is going to get more of a crash course on what it’s like to see his mother dating.

Beyond this…

Well, let’s just say we’ve got more bad news: There is another short hiatus coming! This one is only for a week, though, and it is due to the State of the Union.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see from This Is Us season 6 now that the show is officially back?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around! There are more updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







