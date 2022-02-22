Is FBI new tonight following the long Olympic hiatus? What about FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted? If you’ve been wondering about those things, we’re more than happy to help.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and present the great news: The entire lineup is back! There are three hours of programming starting at 8:00 that are well worth sinking your teeth into, and these are stories that will allow you to get to know many of these characters a little bit better. To get some additional insight, all you have to do is check out the attached synopses…

FBI season 4 episode 13, “Pride and Prejudice” – When a Muslim college student and his younger brother are murdered, the team connects with the outraged imam of OA’s former mosque, who insists the victims were wrongly targeted as terrorists. Also, OA must reconsider where his loyalties lie when working the case with a Muslim anti-terrorist agent bent on solving the investigation through any means necessary, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Feb. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 1 episode 12, “One Point One Million Followers” – When a notorious American tech tycoon becomes involved in a murder in Frankfurt, the Fly Team must chase him down amid the local protesters he’s incited with his conspiracy theories on social media. Also, Jaeger relishes working in her home country, and Forrester must make a decision involving his mother’s past, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 13, “Overlooked” – The team searches for a businessman wanted for murder and an embezzlement scheme. Also, Jess takes advantage of his empty nest to properly court Sarah, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So what about beyond this week?

Well, here is where we have to share some news that not everyone will be thrilled with. After all, there is a preemption next week! The State of the Union will put everything on a temporary hold, but ultimately, you’ll see the franchise back later in March. There isn’t that much to worry about here when the dust settles.

What are you most hoping to see on FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted tonight?

