The Good Doctor season 5 spoilers: Aly and AJ Michalka to appear!

Just in case you weren’t excited already for the return for The Good Doctor season 5, consider the following bit of guest-star news!

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, you are going to see Aly and AJ Michalka work together on the medical drama. Not only that, but it only makes sense that the Aly & AJ singers are going to be playing music stars.

AJ, in particular, will be the Patient of the Week for the March 7 episode. Her name is Nelly, and she lost her voice following a car accident. She used to perform with her sister Lexi (played of course by Aly), who has since gone on to become a big-name pop solo act. This is, as you would imagine, a really high-profile case and it carries with it a certain degree of risk. It’s also going to be a case that Salen (no surprise) really wants the hospital to take on, which means infinitely more pressure for everyone who works there.

Ultimately, The Good Doctor season 5 is going to be back on Monday and from there, we will see what happens as the hospital staff rallies against their new owner. We clearly don’t think they are going to dispatch her right away but nonetheless, this is definitely something worth watching for over the course of the next several weeks. It’s not going to be easy getting the hospital out of her hands! What could complicate this further, of course, is the relationship that has already formed between Salen and Dr. Andrews. While we wouldn’t say they are poised to run off into the sunset together, clearly there are a few feelings here that have blossomed and they could compromise his role in everything.

This episode should be dramatic for the St. Bonaventure staff, but also really fun for everyone who grew up listening to Aly & AJ’s music.

