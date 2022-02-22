Blue Bloods season 12: CBS further confirms 250th episode date!

Blue Bloods season 12 is going to be celebrating its 250th episode soon, and obviously this is a cause for great celebration! How many shows manage to make it here? It’s a select few and ultimately, any installment like this deserve a metaphorical parade.

Today, CBS addressed the big milestone in a press release hyping up some of their March and April programming. Here is, to be specific, what they had to say: “Friday’s perennial top series in viewers, now in its 12th season, marks its milestone 250th episode, Friday, March 11, 10:00-11:00 PM.”

Do we wish they had said something a little more substantial? A million percent yes, especially since it feels like there’s a lot of fun stuff that they could have mentioned here about the show! Think in terms of character storylines or even a photo of the milestone family dinner. We do tend to think that some of this will come in due time; we may just have to wait for it.

There is a new episode of Blue Bloods this Friday, as well, and following the milestone, we’re probably going to see the show go on hiatus again for a little while. More than likely, this will have a thing or two to do with the NCAA Tournament — this happens every year on CBS!

While we don’t expect the 250th episode to necessarily reinvent what Blue Bloods is or stretch beyond some of what we’ve seen from the show over the years, we do hope there are at least a few surprises sprinkled in throughout. It’d be great to see some familiar faces we haven’t seen in a while, or a storyline that allows much of the main cast a chance to work together.

